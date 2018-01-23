This could be good news for those who are annoyed of carrying too many microSD cards for storing their data. A U.K based company called Integral Memory is coming up with the highest storage microSDXC card so far in the market.

Integral Memory is coming with a 512GB microSDXC card which will beat SanDisk's microSDXC card with a storage capacity of 400GB. It can be used to store a large library of photographs, videos and other data.

This card is not just meant for smartphones. It can also be used in several other devices like action camera, dash cameras, Drone cameras and home security cameras. There is heavy demand for higher capacity microSD cards, as we know users rely more on microSDXC cards than cloud-based storage.

The 512GB microSDXC card comes with a Video Speed Class 10 standard and is capable of fast data transfer of up to 80MB per second and capture Full HD videos in 1080pixels resolution.

"Consumers have been clear in their call for increased storage, as mobile devices have become essential to many in everyday life," James Danton, marketing manager, Integral Memory, said in a statement (via Business Wire).

"The need to provide extended memory for smartphones, tablets and a growing range of other mobile devices such as action cams and drones has been answered. As a company, we are very proud to be the first to achieve the 512GB capacity milestone in microSDXC, worldwide," he added.

Integral Memory will start selling the card, which comes with a 5-year warranty, sometime next month.