Planning your next trip and looking for an unusual destination to explore then these fastest growing tourist destinations should be on your list.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has released the list of fastest growing tourist destination around the world and surprisingly Palestinian territories, Egypt and Mongolia among others have recorded a massive growth in its tourism sector.

According to numbers, the destinations received 369 million international tourists (overnight visitors), which is 21 million more than the number recorded last year during the same period. The UNWTO data reveals that despite political unrest or terrorism, some countries have managed to pull the crowd and emerge as one of the fastest growing tourist destinations.

Take a look at UNWTO's top 10 fastest-growing tourist destinations in 2017.

Palestinian territories

The tourism in Palestine is increasing rapidly despite the ongoing conflict. According to UNWTO, occupied territories recorded a massive growth of 57.8 percent in the tourism sector this year compared to 4,00,000 visitors in 2016. 

[Representative image] A general view of the Israeli settlement of Alon on January 17, 2012 in the West Bank. Israeli-Palestinian talks have been stalled for more than three years over the issue of Israeli settlement construction.Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Egypt

Despite the ongoing political unrest, the tourism industry in Egypt recorded the second highest growth this year – 51 percent – compared to 5.26 million visitors in 2016.

The three large pyramids of Menkaure (L), Khafre (C) and Khufu loom over the horizon November 13, 2004 at Giza, just outside Cairo, Egypt.Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Northern Mariana Islands

The Northern Mariana Islands emerged as the third fastest growing tourist destinations in the world. The self-governing US commonwealth territory recorded a jump of 37.3 percent compared to 5,31,000 visitors in 2016.

A rainbow over the sea is seen during Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko's visit to their island on June 27, 2005 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.Koichi Kamoshida Getty Images
Iceland

Iceland making it to the list doesn't come as a surprise because it is one of the popular tourist destinations in the world. According to UNWTO, Iceland witnessed a growth of 34.9 percent compared to 1.79 million visitors in 2016.

A view of a the Seljalandsfoss Waterfall on October 10, 2016 in Rangarping eystra, Iceland.Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images
Tunisia

The shooting on the beach of Tunisian resort of Sousse that killed 38 people on June 26, 2015, has not stopped tourist from exploring the North African country. According to UNWTO, Tunisia recorded 32.5 percent growth this year compared to 5.7 million visitors in 2016.

[Representative image] Sun seekers enjoy Guitgia Beach on August 23, 2011 in Lampedusa, Italy. As Italy's southernmost island, Lampedusa lies between Malta and Tunisia and is geographically part of the African continent. Visitors come to the island for its fine white sandy beaches, its clear turquoise waters and its excellent scuba diving.Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Vietnam

Like Iceland, Vietnam is also no stranger to tourists around the world. Vietnam is one of the popular and fastest growing tourist destinations in Asia. The country witnessed a growth of 31.2 percent in its tourism this year compared to 10 million visitors in 2016.

Boats sail between limestone islets in Ha Long Bay, 150 km (93 miles) from Hanoi March 8, 2008.Reuters
Uruguay

This South American country making it on the list comes as a surprise. Thanks to its picturesque beauty, the country has recorded a jump of around 30.2 percent this year compared to 3 million visitors in 2016.

[Representative image] A sunset is seen near the Rocha beachfront of Santa Teresa, some 300 Km to the east of Montevideo, July 15, 2002.Reuters
Nicaragua

Set between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Nicaragua has emerged as one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in Central America. The country recorded 28.4 percent growth this year compared to 1.5 million visitors in 2016.

[Representative Image] A general view of the Caribbean island of San Andres April 30, 2012. Colombia and Nicaragua have faced each other at the U.N.'s International Court of Justice, at the Hague as part of a long-standing dispute over their Caribbean maritime borders.Reuters

Mongolia

This comes as a major surprise in the fastest growing tourist destinations list. From 404,000 visitors in 2016, this country recorded a 28.3 percent jump in its tourist this year.

A small-scale miner takes a break from digging on hills surrounding grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012.Reuters
Israel

The ongoing dispute in the Middle Eastern country, considered as a holy land, has not affected the tourism growth. Israel's tourism sector recorded a growth of 25.1 percent compared to 2.9 million visitors in 2016.

People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. According to the Web site of Israel's tourism ministry, the Greek Orthodox monastery built in the fifth century AD is one of the oldest inhabited monasteries in the world.Reuters
 

 