Mirabai Chanu has become the toast of India as the weightlifter from Manipur brought glory to the nation by winning gold in the ongoing World Weightlifting Championship in USA. She is the first Indian to win the gold after Karnam Malleswari who made the country proud by striking gold in 1994 and 1995.

Not only did she win the much-awaited gold medal, Chanu lifted a record weight of 194 kg (85 kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk), which would make everyone proud.

It was a close battle for gold with Thailand weightlifter Sukcharoen Thunya lifting 193 kg, helping her win silver while Segura Ana Iris from Colombia finished third with a lift of 182 kg.

This is a remarkable feat for Chanu, considering India had a disastrous outing in the Rio OIympics, where Indian weightlifters were way off the mark. Chanu did not even finish her event in the Olympics, but she turned the tables around with an astonishing feat in the US.

Visibly overwhelmed by the victory, the Indian athlete was in tears, as she stood at the podium along with other two medalists.

World championship



Tear of joy in Mirabai Chanu's eyes after seeing Indian flag on top ,



On podium world champion of 48kg Mirabai chanu



Congrts ?? pic.twitter.com/UKvuffJb0k — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) November 30, 2017

Her spectacular victory did not go unnoticed as well-known people from different walks of life congratulated Chanu for her wonderful performance in the US.

Here are some tweets