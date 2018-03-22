Among many international cities that are on the verge of facing a severe water crisis, the Indian city of Bengaluru is also heading toward 'Day Zero', according to an analysis done Down to Earth magazine.

The term 'Day Zero' is used to describe a situation wherein the city taps start going dry leading to a severe water shortage.

On the day of World Water Day, the magazine published by Centre for Science and Environment, a think tank based in New Delhi, said that over 200 cities could face water shortage in the near future. Out of those 200, there are 10 metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, that might face a 'Cape Town-like' water crisis.

Cape Town is facing its worst water crisis as there are reports that suggest the city in South Africa might run out of water in a few months time.

"Be it Cape Town, Bengaluru or Chennai, there isn't much difference between these cities. They are all witnessing a common present. The important question to ask is whether these cities can create and move toward a common future that is water secure because it is waterwise," Sunita Narain, director general of the CSE was quoted by Times of India.

"The number of waterbodies in Bengaluru has reduced by 79 percent due to unplanned urbanization and encroachment - while the built-up area has increased from eight percent in 1973 to 77 percent now," the report said.

Here are the key points of the report:

Cape Town in South Africa might be the first city to get hit by severe water crisis as the city taps may run out of water by June-July. The study found at least 200 major cities that might face the 'Day Zero.' There are reportedly 400 million people who live in the cities that might face the water shortage. It is estimated that the number could hit the 1 billion population mark by 2050. Nearly 36 percent of the cities across the globe could face severe water shortage by 2050. The demand for water could go up by 80 percent by 2050.

Here are the 10 metropolitan cities that might head toward 'Day Zero'