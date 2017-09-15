The ongoing exchange of threats between North Korea and the United States has raised serious concerns about an all-out conflict that risks igniting the World War 3.

At a time when fresh United Nations sanctions have prompted Kim Jong-un's hermit kingdom to threaten to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and turn the US into "ashes and darkness," the Donald Trump-led US government has also stoked the flames by saying that it will counter any North Korean threat with "fire and fury."

Trump has also warned North Korea that it will face "total annihilation" if it acted against the interest of the US or its allies like Japan and South Korea. Considering Pyongyang's ever-escalating threats to the US, along with Russian and Chinese interests in the reclusive nation, many tend to believe that the growing tensions in the Korean Peninsula could eventually drag world's superpowers into a military conflict.

Who will win the World War 3?

Although it is impossible to say with any certainty who will win if the world witnesses yet another war among great powers, let's have a look at the military might of the countries that are at the centre of the current turmoil.

North Korea

Although ranked 23rd in the world in terms of overall military strength, North Korea has the fourth largest army in the world with nearly 1 million active military personnel ready to fight, which is nearly four percent of the country's population, according to Global Firepower.

North Korea is ranked No. 1 in the world in terms of navy strength with nearly 1,000 naval assets. Although the majority of these assets are patrol craft, the country is said to have as many as 76 submarines, more than any other countries in the world.

North Korea has a total aircraft strength of 944, including 458 fighter jets and 202 helicopters. The country has nearly 5,000 combat tanks, including 4,100 armoured fighting vehicles and 2,400 rocket projectiles.

US

Despite commanding the world's most powerful military, the US has only 1.3 million active military personnel, significantly fewer than China.

However, the country excels in other military standpoints. For example, the US has a total of 13,762 aircraft strength, including 2,296 fighter jets and 6,065 helicopters.

The country also commands 5,884 combat tanks, over 41,000 armoured fighting vehicles, 19 aircraft carriers, 63 destroyers and 70 submarines that could provide a formidable force in the event of an all-out warfare.

Russia

Russia is said to have the world's second most powerful military after the US. However, the number of active military personnel (nearly 800,000) in the country is smaller than neighbouring superpower China.

While not a world leader in manpower, Russia has an impressive weapon diversity in its arsenal, which makes it a force to reckon with. The country has a total aircraft strength of 3,794, including 806 fighter jets and 1,389 helicopters.

Russia also commands as many as 20,216 combat tanks -- more than any other country in the world -- and 31,298 armoured fighting vehicles. The country also has access to 15 destroyers and 63 submarines.

China

According to Global Firepower, China has the third most powerful military in the world after the US and Russia. China, which spends $161 billion annually for defence-related purposes, has 2.2 million active military personnel -- highest in the world -- ready to fight.

The country also has access to 6,457 combat tanks, 4,788 armoured fighting vehicles and 1,271 fighter aircraft and 912 helicopters, forming one of the most powerful armies in the world.

China stands second after North Korea in terms of naval assets, including 35 destroyers and 68 submarines. China has immensely reinforced its military capabilities over the last few decades. Chinese President Xi Jinping had also recently undertaken in-depth military reforms by readjusting and optimising the country's military structure.

Japan

Although ranked 7th in the world, Japan has one of the smallest militaries in the region, commanding only 248,575 active military personnel. The country, however, has a total of 1,594 aircraft strength, including 288 fighter jets and 659 helicopters.

In terms of army strength, Japan has 700 tanks, 2,850 armoured fighting vehicles and nearly 100 rocket projectiles.

The Japanese forces also contain 18 submarines and 42 warships and 4 aircraft carriers.

South Korea

Increasing threats from the warmongering North has forced South Korea to significantly strengthen its defence capabilities over the years. Ranked 12th in the world, the country's military has 627,500 active personnel ready to go to war while it has reserved manpower of 5.2 million personnel.

Out of South Korea's total aircraft strength of 1,477, as many as 406 are fighter jets and 709 helicopters. The country's military also has access to 2,654 combat tanks, 2,660 armoured fighting vehicles, 12 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Will there be a winner at all?

According to Arms Control Association, the world's nine nuclear-armed states collectively possess nearly 15,000 nuclear warheads, out of which around 10,000 are currently in military service. The majority of the total warheads belong to the US and Russia.

Considering the fact that many nuclear-armed nations are modernising their nuclear arsenals, instead of eliminating them, threats of a potential nuclear war have reached a new level. And if the ongoing conflicts escalate to a level of using nukes, the consequences will be catastrophic.

Nuclear weapons are considered to be the most dangerous weapons on earth while detonating only one can destroy a whole city. It can potentially kill millions of people, and leave long-term disastrous effects on the environment.