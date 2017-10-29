Worldwide, stroke is the commonest cause of mortality after coronary artery disease. According to a research published in the Journal of Indian Academy of Neurology, the lifetime risk of stroke after 55 years of age is 1 in 5 for women and 1 in 6 for men. More than four-fifths of all strokes occur in developing countries, it added.

From high blood pressure to cholesterol, there a number of factors that leads to stroke. On World Stroke Day, October 29, here are some measures that could help in reducing the risk of stroke and keep the heart healthy. Take a look:

Keep a check on your blood pressure

High blood pressure is the main risk factor for stroke. If you have a high blood pressure, you should stick to the recommended 1 teaspoon of salt per day. You can achieve it by following certain ways that you can check here.

Lose weight

Obesity has been linked to high blood pressure and diabetes which in turn can raise your odds of having a stroke. So, if you're overweight, try and lose the extra pounds and reduce risk of stroke.

Exercise

Regular exercise for at least 30 minutes is very important for preventing stroke. Walking, gardening and cycling two to three times a week are among the most beneficial activities for those who are aged over 50, according to a study published in Circulation, in 2015.

Exercising not only contributes to losing weight but also lowers the blood pressure. If not daily, exercising at a moderate intensity for at least five days a week is essential.

Treat diabetes

High blood sugar can damage the blood vessels over time, making clots more likely to form inside them. It is very important to keep it under control. With proper diet, exercise and medicines, you can keep your blood sugar within the recommended range.

Quit smoking

Smoking could double the risk of stroke. It thickens your blood, and it increases the amount of plaque build-up in the arteries, as mentioned by Harvard Health Publishing. With medical help, quit-smoking aids -- such as nicotine pills or patches, yoga and exercise -- you can quit your bad habit and reduce the risk of stroke.

Keep an eye on cholesterol

You need to keep a check on your cholesterol level. The low-density cholesterol or LDL is known as the 'bad cholesterol' and it should be checked in every five years according to specialists. To keep your cholesterol under control, you can change your diet and add foods that can fight the 'bad cholesterol.

To know what food items you need to add to your diet, check here.