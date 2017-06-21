Mollywood actor Jagathy Sreekumar is said to be holding the Guinness Book of World Records for acting in more than a thousand films. But since March 2012, the viewers of Malayalam cinema have been missing the comedian after he met with a major car accident. It's been more than five years since the veteran actor stayed away from the limelight.

Watch best comedy scenes of Jagathy Sreekumar

Now, on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21, a team of Red FM spent time with Jagathy at his residence. They sung some of his favourite Vayalar melodies and interestingly, the versatile actor too joined them by humming a few of them. In the live video shared on the Facebook page of the FM channel, Jagathy is heard singing the hit song, Manikya veenayumayen manasinte, from the 1965 movie Kattupookkal.

Jagathy's improving health condition is a great news for the comedian's fans as many are eagerly awaiting to see his return to the big screen. "We are waiting for the come back of ambili chettan [sic]," many netizens have commented on the social media. "Sure.. you will come back... we are all waiting... it will happen... God is great. [sic]," commented another.

Meanwhile, it was in 2015 that he made his first public appearance post the tragic accident that resulted in a dramatic turn of events after his lovechild Sreelakshmi Sreekumar walked up to the stage to meet her father. Since then, Jagathy has appeared in many public functions and in the past years, he has often become victim of death hoaxes as well.

Born as Sreekumar Achary, and also known as Ambili chettan, the versatile actor is also the recipient of many Kerala State Film Awards. He was last honoured with Asianet Comedy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.