World Music Day, which is also known as Fête de la Musique, is a music celebration observed on June 21 every year. The concept of dedicating an entire day for music was introduced by the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, in 1981.

The festival is aimed at encouraging the amateur and professional musicians in the streets by organising free concerts for them at various places. It also aims at promoting music and making concerts free to the public.

World Music Day is observed in several parts of the globe, including India, China, Japan, Peru, Australia, Brazil and the United States. On this occasion, here are the 10 best songs from the golden era of music.

Genie In A Bottle

The popular single from the self-titled debut album of Christina Aguilera will surely make all the children from the 90s feel super nostalgic. The song, which was released in 1999, was written and produced by David Frank and Steve Kipner.

Baby One More Time

The title song from the debut studio album of Britney Spears is another favourite song of the 90s kids. It was released in January 1999.

I Want It That Way

The lead single from the third studio of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys, titled Millennium, was released in April 1999. It was written by Andreas Carlsson in association with Max Martin.

Don't Cry

The power ballad by the hard rock band Guns N' Roses was released in September 1991.

Vogue

The song from the second soundtrack album of Madonna, I'm Breathless, was released in March 1990. It was written in association with Shep Pettibone.

Jam

The fourth single from Michael Jackson's popular album Dangerous was released in July 1992.

Boombastic

The song from the Jamaican-American musical artist Shaggy was part of his third studio album Boombastic. It was released in June 1995.

Flying Without Wings

The third single from the self-titled debut studio album by Irish boyband Westlife was released in October 1999.

Bittersweet Symphony

The song by British alternative rock band The Verve was released in 1997 as the lead track of their third studio album, Urban Hymns.

Say You'll Be There

The song from the debut album of English girl group Spice Girls was released in October 1996. It was written in association with Eliot Kennedy and Jonathan Buck.