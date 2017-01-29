US President Donald Trump's executive order to suspend entry of refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and extreme vetting for few others has led to mass protests in the country.

Not far behind in voicing their opposition are German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who released statements on Sunday.

"The chancellor regrets the US government's entry ban against refugees and citizens of certain countries," Merkel's spokesman said in a statement. "She is convinced that the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion."

May's official spokesman said Britain doesn't agree with the travel ban and will be studying whether any UK nationals will be affected.

"If there is any impact on UK nationals, then clearly we will make representations to the US government about that," the spokesman said in a statement.

Trump, in suspending entry of Muslim refugees and citizens, is following through on his pre-election promises to do the same. A federal court judge, however, ruled that those who have a valid visa will not be stopped from entry. However, others who attempt to seek entry and haven't been granted a visa will not be issued one at least for 90 days.

The executive order was issued on Friday and suspends entry from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for at least 90 days. US authorities had detained many refugees, visa holders and other individuals who flew into the country after the order.

The US is a signatory to the Nations Refugee Convention, which means that it has given its nod to accepting refugees from war-torn countries.

"The chancellor explained this policy to the U.S. president in their call yesterday," Merkel's spokesman said Sunday. "The German government will now examine what consequences the measure of the US government will have for German citizens with double citizenship and will represent their interests, if necessary, before our American partners."

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted from his official account.

French President François Hollande also spoke in favour of refugees, adding that the fight to defend democracy could be efficient only if its values, such as welcoming refugees, are upheld.