Like every year, the world will be celebrating the World Health Day on Friday, April 7. Sponsored by The World Health Organisation (WHO), the goal of the World Health Day is to educate people about keeping a healthy and fit lifestyle.

While there are several ways to keep one healthy, many believe in indulging in sports activities that help them in staying fit.

Take a look at some of your favourite Bollywood stars and the sports they play to keep a check on their calories.

Ranbir Kapoor (football): The actor enjoys playing football and often participates in several events. He even owns a stake in a popular football team in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Aamir Khan (lawn tennis): Aamir's love for lawn tennis goes back to his school days when he represented his school in tournaments. These days, the superstar plays the sport as and when he gets time.

Milind Soman (running): The 51-year-old hunk's love for running is known to all. In every couple of months, the supermodel-turned-actor surprises his fans by setting new records. He recently made the country proud by successfully completing the Ironman Triathlon held in Zurich, Switzerland.

Salman Khan (swimming): Not many know but Salman was a swimming champion in his younger days.

Randeep Hooda (horse riding): It is known to his fans that Randeep is a lover of this sport. He even has his own stable of horses and the actor even competes for official titles in horse riding.

Taapsee Pannu (squash): Taapsee, who wowed her fans with some mind-blowing martial arts stunts in her latest film Naam Shabana, is obsessed with squash. She plays the sport regularly and is known for her skills in the game.