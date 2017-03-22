The normal style of golf takes a bit of a break this week, as the world's best get ready for some match play action with the World Golf Championships in Austin.

As good as the normal format is, match play always brings with it an extra air of unpredictability and excitement, one of the reasons why the Ryder Cup is so popular.

With the golf's best – barring Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from a back problem – descending in Austin, Texas for this tournament, expect the World Golf Championships to throw up a few cracking contests.

The WGC format has seen a slight change from the last couple of years, where a group stage of three rounds was brought into play, in order to give someone a chance of progressing to the final day, even if they have an off day.

As a result, the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth will fancy their chances. Because when it comes to staying consistent over a longer period of time, these are the players that excel.

"It gives you the opportunity of playing more rounds on the golf course, still advancing if you have an off day," the former world number one Spieth said.

"It just gives players a chance if you don't get off to the fastest of starts and you don't win your match on Wednesday," McIlroy added. "You might still win your matches on Thursday and Friday and still go home, but it gives you a chance."

Jason Day is the defending champion of the WGC and the Australian believes the best chance of taking the title home in this tournament is by looking at every match as a must-win.

"Even though it's a round-robin with three guaranteed rounds to play, you have to win every single match," Day said. "That's how I feel."

World Golf Championships Match Play schedule:

Day 1: Wednesday: Round-robin, pool play: 9.30am local time (8pm IST).

Day 2: Thursday: Pool play: 9.30am local time (8pm IST).

Day 3: Friday: Pool play: 9.30am local time (8pm IST).

Day 4: Saturday: Last 16 and quarterfinals: 7.30am local time (6pm IST).

Day 5: Semifinals and final: 9am local time (7.30pm IST).

TV guide and live streaming information:

India: TV: Neo Sports (Coverage begins at 11.30pm IST for first three days).

USA: TV: Golf Channel and NBC (Coverage begins at 1pm on the first three days and 9am on the final two days). Live Streaming: Golf Channel Live Extra.

UK: Sky Sports 4. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

International: PGA Tour Live.