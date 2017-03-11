World facing largest humanitarian crisis in 72 years, says UN

  • March 11, 2017 15:24 IST
    By Reuters
The United Nations humanitarian chief Stephen OBrien has said that the world is facing its largest humanitarian crisis in 72 years. With over 20 million people at risk of starvation and famine in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya, this is going to be the largest calamity since 1945, he added.
