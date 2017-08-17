We are celebrating the one year anniversary of Sakshi Malik's bronze medal, Dipa Karmakar's perfect produnova vault and PV Sindhu's historical silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. Fast forward to 2017 and we have an unique set of Indian athletes keeping the nation's flag flying higher in sports.

The World Dwarf Games 2017 took place earlier this month for over a week in Ontario, Canada, and the Indians participating in the event, bagged a total of 37 medals, which includes 15 golds. Whoever said dwarfism and being short is the end of the world!

Ask Peter Dinklage, in that case.

The Indian athletes were given a warm reception by Dinesh Bhatia, the Indian Consul General to Toronto, Canada, on August 15 during India's Independence Day celebrations. A total of 24 countries participated in the sports meet.

Although India's medal haul was their best ever in the history of World Dwarf Games, the likes of United States (293 medals - 116 golds), Great Britain (201 medals - 80 golds) and hosts Canada (105 medals - 41 golds) stole attention.

India won 14 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes.

Wonderful effort by Team India. Standing tall with 37 medals(15 gold)at World Dwarf Games known as'Olympics of little people'held in Toronto pic.twitter.com/04R5J1mkct — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2017

The Indian contingent participating in the #WorldDwarfGames in Canada secured a commendable tally of 37 medals. pic.twitter.com/65oDFsgBoi — ApnaGujarat (@apnagujaratnews) August 17, 2017

