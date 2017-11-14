Diabetes -- a serious, chronic disease has become a global concern affecting 8.5 percent of the adult population in the world. In India alone, the number of people suffering is estimated to be around 70 million.

According to WHO, diabetes caused 1.5 million deaths in 2012. The complications of the disease can lead to heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation.

The disease has no cure but it is preventable and can be managed. It is important to stay informed and monitor your health condition to manage diabetes efficiently.

So, on World Diabetes Day on November 14, let's take a look at the common symptoms of the disease and how they can be managed.

There are two types of diabetes: In type 1, the body does not produce insulin at all and in type 2, the body does not produce enough insulin or the amount that is produced doesn't absorb sugar from our blood.

What are the symptoms of diabetes?

Here are some of the symptoms of the disease; if you experience any of these symptoms you should definitely consult your doctor:

Urinating more frequently than usual, particularly at night

Weight loss

Blurred vision

Feeling very thirsty (polydipsia)

Constant hunger

Fatigue

Cuts or wounds heal slowly

How to manage them?

These symptoms may occur suddenly. For type 1 diabetes, there are no lifestyle changes you can make to lower the risk but in case of type 2, a healthy diet and proper exercise can take you out of the danger zone.

Efficient diabetes management is also important. For that, you can use a glucometer. A new wireless glucometer can be handy to keep you informed and keep your health monitored.