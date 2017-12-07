India vs Pakistan ICC cricket matches are always a special occasion, and one has witnessed some form of sledging between the two teams in the past. The rivalry and sledging is not limited to these players: Blind cricketers from India and Pakistan, during their head-to-head encounters, also exchange words on the cricket field.

Jafar Iqbal (B1) has been involved in such India vs Pakistan encounters where sledging has taken place. The B1 cricketer is one of the most experienced campaigners having represented India in three World Cups (two T20s and one ODIs). He will be making his fourth appearance in World Cup next year: The event is scheduled from January 7-21, 2018, in Pakistan and Dubai.

Iqbal has been a part of some historic triumphs for India, and openly discussed how sledging takes place during India vs Pakistan encounters.

"Pakistan are always our direct rivals. Whenever we play Pakistan, sledging and all also take place. It happens internally. Both India and Pakistan players speak in hindi, but the umpires do not understand. No one complains as well," Iqbal told International Business Times, India.

"Everybody tries to provoke one another. Pakistan players are very egotistic and are always trying to provoke us and divert our attention. We try to break their concentration as well."

With six other teams participating in the competition, defending champions India are huge favourites. They will now be engaged in a rigorous training in Whitefield, Bangalore, for the next 25 days in order to hone their skills and improve their fitness before they leave the country for the mega competition.

"Our team is prepared and strong. All the players are in good form. All the players have performed well in the zonals too. We hope that the upcoming 25-day camp will help us a lot to bring back the cup to India," said Iqbal.