Brazil's clash against Paraguay in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers is going to be special for Barcelona forward Neymar, who will lead the team in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Brazil could become the first team, besides hosts Russia, to qualify for the FIFA event next year if they beat Paraguay and other results work in their favour.

Brazil have been impressive in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, having won their last seven matches including the 4-1 thrashing of Uruguay. Under manager Tite, who replaced Dunga in June 2016, they have flourished as players understand their role better and are coming up with the goods on field as well.

"If focused, our team is the best. We know this, we are humble enough to respect our adversaries, we have to play. Sometimes one part or the other didn't fit. But coach Tite arrived and made adjustments. We are playing football. The players are not so different -- it is the way of playing. Now everyone turns up," espn.in quoted Neymar as saying.

The Samba boys should not have much problems against Paraguay, but they should not be over confident. Their defenders are solid at the back, and goal-machines like Neymar are finding the back of the net with ease.

It remains to be seen how Neymar will respond to the captain's responsibility. The Barcelona man will have to lead from the front and help team pick up another three points in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's opponents Paraguay lie on bottom half of the table. They have won 5 and lost 5 in the World Cup qualifiers so far.

However, the 2-1 win over Ecuador in their last match has boosted Paraguay's confidence. Paraguay will be more than happy if they can manage a draw against the yellow brigade.

Paraguay could take heart from their last head-to-head World Cup qualifiers with Brazil which ended in a draw. They could have collected three points had they held their nerves in the last ten minutes, when they were leading 2-0. Paraguay might find it tough to stop the likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar in the offensive, but the visitors should try to score goals on counter.

Where to watch live

Brazil vs Paraguay 2018 World Cup qualifiers is scheduled for 9.45 pm local time (6.15 am IST, 12.45 am GMT, 8.45 pm ET)

India: TV - Sony ESPN. Live stream - SonyLiv

Brazil: TV – SporTV, Globo.

Paraguay : TV – Tigo Sports, SNT Paraguay

USA: TV - beIN Sports. Live stream - beIN Sports Connect