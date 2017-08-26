India's Saina Nehwal missed an opportunity to reach the second straight BWF World Championships final, following her 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 loss to Rio Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara in the Women's singles semi-final in ongoing Glasgow meet on Saturday, August 26.

The 12th-seeded shuttler and the winner of 2015 World Championships Silver started the match on a high when she put on an aggressive show to win the first game 21-12. However, after a three-game marathon against Kristy Gilmour in the quarter-final on Friday, Saina looked affected by fatigue and let slip of the opportunity to close out the match in the second game.

Okuhara put her foot on the pedal and completed one of the most remarkable comebacks to take the decider 21-10 in the match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes. Notably, she became the first Japanese woman to reach the final of the annual world meet.

[More to follow...]