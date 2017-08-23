The Indian contingent at the World Championships 2017 is looking good in the singles competition. Top shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu have won their respective matches, and have progressed in the competition as well.

However, Saina is yet to play her first match, as like Sindhu, she was given a first round bye. The former world number one will now directly feature in the second round, against Sabrina Jaquet on Wednesday. India's top male shuttler Srikanth will be up against Lucas Corvee in the second round too.

If we look at these matches, both the Indian shuttlers should manage to reach the next round. Saina, who has not been having a great time after coming back from injury, is gradually playing better badminton and this World Championships will present her a wonderful chance to announce her comeback, putting some strong performances.

As of now, she should just focus on Sabrina, who is ranked number 36 in the world compared to Saina's 12. It has been a long time since these two players met last in any competition. They have only met once, in 2012 London Olympics, where she crushed her opponent in straight games.

Can Saina come up with a similar result? Yes, she can, but Sabrina will be hoping to come with a better performance this time around, and challenge the Indian player.

Coming to the men's singles, Srikanth has been one of the in-form players in world badminton at present. There are great expectations from the Indian, who has been winning titles of late. But, the World Championship is what he would be aspiring for.

Srikanth should not have much trouble in getting past his French opponent Lucas. The 68th ranked French player will need something extra special to beat Srikanth, who is a huge favourite to reach the next round.

If things go according to plan for Srikanth in the next two matches, one might see him face world number one, Son Wan Ho in the quarterfinals, which could be a mouth-watering contest.

Besides Srikanth, Sammer Verma will also meet Rajiv Ouesph and Sai Praneeth will meet Anthony Ginting on Wednesday.

Men's singles

Sai Praneeth vs Anthony Ginting – 11 am local/3:30 pm IST

vs Anthony – 11 am local/3:30 pm Kidambi Srikanth vs Lucas Corvee - 1 pm local/5:30pm IST

vs Lucas - 1 pm local/5:30pm Sameer Verma vs Rajiv Ouesph - 3:40pm local/8:10pm IST

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal vs Sabrina Jaquet - 11 am local/3:30 pm IST

Tanvi Lad vs Sung Ji Hyun - 1pm local/5:30pm IST

Lad vs Sung - 1pm local/5:30pm Rituparna Das vs Kirsty Gilmour - 4:20pm local/8:50pm IST

How to watch live

Global Live streaming will be available on BWF's official YouTube channel

India: TV: Star Sports 1/1 HD. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV: BBC. Live streaming: BBC Sport

Malaysia: TV: Astro Supersport. Live streaming: Astro Go

China: TV: LETV, CCTV 5+

Singapore: TV: StarHub. Live streaming: StarHub Go