The year 2016 was a special one in badminton as it witnessed some star names climb up the ranking charts, and the quality of badminton in all events were top-class. The same kind of excellence is also expected when top shuttlers from around the world battle it out in 2017.
Shuttlers will be keen to make a huge impact in most of the events they participate in, but top players will be specifically eyeing the Super Series and the Grand Prix Gold titles.
Top shuttlers including Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu and others will hope to make 2017 their year in the badminton circuit.
The All England Super Series Premier, which starts on March 7, is the first big competition of the year. But before that, players will also try to get into the rhythm and show their class in the Grand Prix contests. The Malaysian Masters is the first Grand Prix Gold competition of the year, which will be played in January.
In total, 19 Grand Prix and 13 Super Series competitions will be played in 2017, which will end with the Super Series Masters Finals in Dubai in December.
Here is the complete list of Grand Prix Gold and Super Series competitions scheduled for 2017.
Super Series schedule
|Title
|City
|Starting date
|1
|All England Super Series Premier
|Birmingham
|March 7 -12
|2
|Indian Super Series
|New Delhi
|March 28 - April 2
|3
|Malaysia Open Super Series Premier
|Kuching
|April 4 - 9
|4
|Singapore Super Series
|Singapore
|April 11 - 16
|5
|Indonesia Open Super Series Premier
|Jakarta
|June 13 - 18
|6
|Australian Super Series
|Sydney
|June 20 -25
|7
|Korea Super Series
|Seoul
|September 12 -17
|8
|Japan Super Series
|Tokyo
|September 19 - 24
|9
|Denmark Super Series Premier
|Odense
|October 17 - 22
|10
|French Super Series
|Paris
|October 24 - 29
|11
|China Open Super Series Premier
|Fuzhou
|November 14 -19
|12
|Hong Kong Super Series
|Kowloon
|November 21 - 26
|13
|World Super Series Masters Finals
|Dubai
|December 13 - 17
x schedule
|Title
|City
|Dates
|1
|Masters Grand Prix Gold
|Sibu
|January 17-22
|2
|Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold
|Lucknow
|January 24-29
|3
|Thailand Masters Grand Prix Gold
|Bangkok
|February 7-12
|4
|German Open Grand Prix Gold
|Mulheim an der Ruhr
|February 28- March 5
|5
|Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold
|Basel
|March 14 - 19
|6
|New Zealand Open Grand Prix Gold
|Auckland
|March 21 -26
|7
|China Masters Grand Prix Gold
|Jiangsu
|April 18 -23
|8
|Chinese Taipei Open Grand Prix Gold
|Taipei
|June 27 - July 2
|9
|Canada Open Grand Prix
|Calgary
|July 11 -16
|10
|U.S. Open Grand Prix Gold
|Anaheim
|July 18 -23
|11
|Vietnam Open Grand Prix
|Ho Chi Minh City
|September 4 - 10
|12
|Russian Open Grand Prix
|Vladivostok
|October 3 -8
|13
|Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold
|Bangkok
|October 3 - 8
|14
|Dutch Open Grand Prix
|Almere
|October 10 -15
|15
|Bitburger Open Grand Prix Gold
|Saarbrücken
|October 31 - November 5
|16
|Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold
|TBD
|November 7 -12
|17
|Scottish Open Grand Prix
|Glasgow
|November 21 -26
|18
|Macau Open Grand Prix Gold
|Macau
|November 28 - December 3
|19
|Indonesian Masters Grand Prix Gold
|TBD
|December 5 -10