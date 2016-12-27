The year 2016 was a special one in badminton as it witnessed some star names climb up the ranking charts, and the quality of badminton in all events were top-class. The same kind of excellence is also expected when top shuttlers from around the world battle it out in 2017.

Shuttlers will be keen to make a huge impact in most of the events they participate in, but top players will be specifically eyeing the Super Series and the Grand Prix Gold titles.

Top shuttlers including Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu and others will hope to make 2017 their year in the badminton circuit.

The All England Super Series Premier, which starts on March 7, is the first big competition of the year. But before that, players will also try to get into the rhythm and show their class in the Grand Prix contests. The Malaysian Masters is the first Grand Prix Gold competition of the year, which will be played in January.

In total, 19 Grand Prix and 13 Super Series competitions will be played in 2017, which will end with the Super Series Masters Finals in Dubai in December.

Here is the complete list of Grand Prix Gold and Super Series competitions scheduled for 2017.

Super Series schedule

Title City Starting date 1 All England Super Series Premier Birmingham March 7 -12 2 Indian Super Series New Delhi March 28 - April 2 3 Malaysia Open Super Series Premier Kuching April 4 - 9 4 Singapore Super Series Singapore April 11 - 16 5 Indonesia Open Super Series Premier Jakarta June 13 - 18 6 Australian Super Series Sydney June 20 -25 7 Korea Super Series Seoul September 12 -17 8 Japan Super Series Tokyo September 19 - 24 9 Denmark Super Series Premier Odense October 17 - 22 10 French Super Series Paris October 24 - 29 11 China Open Super Series Premier Fuzhou November 14 -19 12 Hong Kong Super Series Kowloon November 21 - 26 13 World Super Series Masters Finals Dubai December 13 - 17

