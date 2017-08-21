Kidambi Srikanth will kickstart the Indian campaign at BWF World Championships 2017 with a first-round clash against world number 71 Sergey Sirant of Russia on Monday, August 21.

The 24-year-old, who is seeded eighth, is among the favourites to finish on the podium. Srikanth has been in sublime form in the ongoing season, winning back-to-back Superseries titles at Indonesia Open and Australian Open earlier this year.

Srikanth also became the first Men's singles shuttler since Lee Chong Wei in 2011 to reach the final of three Superseries tournaments on the trot. Notably, the Indian shuttler's dream run began when he reached the final of Singapore Open in April.

Srikanth did show flashes of brilliance in the past as well. Notably, his first Superseries title came way back in 2014 when he defeated the two-time Olympic and five-time World champion Lin Dan in the China Open final. He then clinched glory at home, beating Viktor Axelsen to win the India Open in 2015.

Srikanth though was left heartbroken when he failed to get past the quarter-final at Rio Games last year, falling in a three-game thriller against Lin.

The loss did have an effect on his game and Srikanth struggled to make a mark in the tournaments that followed the Olympic Games. He then suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the European leg towards the end of last season.

Srikanth has his coach's backing

Cut to 2017, Srikanth has established himself as one of the most consistent shuttlers in the circuit. The young Indian shuttler will be determined to make the most of his form and go the distance in Glasgow.

Training under legendary Indonesia shuttler Taufik Hidayat's coach Mulyo Handoyo has worked wonders for Srikanth's game. The Indonesian tactician is confident of a good show from his ward.

"He [Srikanth] worked very hard in the last few weeks. I am expecting him to do well at the Worlds. But what we have to keep in mind is that other players also prepare well for this championship. Hence, there is no room to make mistakes at an event like the World Championships," Handoyo said, as quoted by the Times of India.

Srikanth, with his improved defence and all-round play, has been able to stun the likes of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long (Australian Open final). Thus, his first-round clash against the Russian minnow should not be a big challenge.

Meanwhile, the top seeded Women's singles shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have got first-round byes.

Sameer Verma faces tricky first-round test

Sameer Verma, the only unseeded Indian Men's singles shuttler, will also be in action on Monday as he takes on lower-ranked Pablo Abian of Spain in a first-round battle.

Notably, the 22-year-old Indian shuttler, ranked 29, had lost their only meeting in 2015 -- Babolat Bulgarian International.

However, Sameer had been quite consistent in the early-season, winning the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold and beating the likes of world number one Son Wan Ho.

The former national champion faces a tough test early, but a win on the opening day will boost the youngster's confidence.

Schedule of Indian shuttlers in action on Day 1

Men's singles Kidambi Srikanth [8] vs Sergey Sirant - 1:15pm local/5:45pm IST

Sameer Verma vs Pablo Abian - 3:40pm local/8:10pm IST Women's singles Tanvi Lad vs Chioe Birch - 3:40pm local/8:10pm IST

Rituparna Das vs Airi Mikkela - 5:40pm local/10:10pm IST Men's Doubles

Mannu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Chung Eui Seok/Kim Dukyoung - 3:40pm local time/8:10pm IST Women's Doubles Sanjana Santosh/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Natalya voytsekh/Yelyzaveta Zharka - 4pm local time Mixed Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Maneesha K vs Tam Chun Hei/NG Tsz Yau - 2:20pm local/6:50pm IST

