Track and field athletes all around the world gave their best in the Rio Olympics, which was the biggest event in 2016. There is no event in the world, which can come anywhere close to the quadrennial event, but athletes will hope to sparkle in their various competitions in 2017.

Usain Bolt confirms training stint with Borussia Dortmund

IAAF Diamond League is always one of the most prestigious events in the calendar year in which a number of athletes will participate in 14 different cities in 2017. The Diamond League 2017 is going to kick-off in Doha on May 5 and the last event will be held in Belgium on August 31.

The Diamond League will be watched with keen interest, and fans around the world will also hope for a competitive IAAF World Championships, which will take shape from August 4 till August 13 in London, the UK.

The World Championships, which takes place once every two years, is going to be extra special this time, as one of the greatest sprinters Usain Bolt is said to participate in the event for the last time. The Jamaican will bring in huge crowds to the stadium, and he will hope to create a spectacle in London.

Besides these events, there are other competitions like the IAAF World Relays and the

World Youth Championships as well. Here is a list of important events for 2017.

Athletics schedule

Diamond league

DOHA - May 5

SHANGHAI – May 13

EUGENE – May 27

ROME – June 8

OSLO - June 15

STOCKHOLM - June 18

PARIS - July 1

LAUSANNE – July 6

LONDON - July 9

RABAT - July 16

MONACO - July 21

BIRMINGHAM - August 20

ZÜRICH - August 24

BRUSSELS - September 1

IAAF World Relays

Venue -Nassau, Bahamas

22-23 April

IAAF World Youth Championships

Venue- Nairobi

July 12-16

World Championships

Venue – London

August 4-13