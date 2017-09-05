While the much-awaited unveiling of Apple's next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed the iPhone 8, is just a week away, we probably already know how the upcoming device will finally look like. Thanks to hundreds of leaks concentrating on the 10th anniversary iPhone over the last several months, there's hardly anything left for Apple fans to imagine.

Although many leaked schematics and components have offered a detailed look into the iPhone 8, which is highly expected to come with a new design, what we are yet to see is a functional iPhone 8 in any photo or video. While an official footage is very unlikely to appear before the September 12 unveiling of the iPhone 8, a leaked video has just surfaced online, claiming to offer the world the first ever glimpse of a working iPhone 8.

While the device's display shown in the video is indeed in line with recent rumours and speculation surrounding the iPhone 8, there is no way to confirm whether we are looking at the real deal. The display in the video features the now-familiar notch cut out on the top of the screen, which is rumoured to help Apple accommodate the speaker, front-facing camera and sensors in the iPhone 8's bezel-less body.

The aspect ratio on the device also looks to be 18:9, which will be a new addition to Apple's smartphone line-up. However, the question that still remains unanswered is whether it's indeed a genuine iOS device.

Although there are many launcher apps for Android that mimics the interface of the iOS, we haven't seen any launcher with a notch cut out on top of the UI. However, what suggests it could be an Android launcher is the placement of the signal strength indicator and the Wi-Fi icon in the top-right corner of the display, unlike iPhones that typically show these icons in the top-left corner.

All of these confusions will be cleared next week when Apple will unveil the new iPhones during a special event, which will be held at the newly built Steve Jobs Theater at the company's new Apple Park campus on September 12.

The new iPhone 8 is expected to feature an OLED screen for better colours, deeper blacks and whites. With slimmer or no bezels, the iPhone 8 will sport an all-screen design, and may also ditch the physical home button in favour of a virtual one.

Other new features that are likely to be the highlights of the iPhone 8 include special AR-integration, 3D facial recognition, wireless charging and vertically aligned dual-camera on the back.