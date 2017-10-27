A Japanese automotive supplier Toyoda Gosei, revealed an ultra-compact vehicle called Flesby II at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The exterior of the car is covered by a soft, next-generation rubber that can absorb the impact of a collision.
Words first dent-proof autonomous car revealed at Tokyo Motor Show
- October 27, 2017 23:28 IST
