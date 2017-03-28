Woody Harrelson, who is known for his role as Detective Martin Hart in American crime thriller series True Detective, has recently revealed that he gave up smoking pot.

The decision made by 55-year-old Emmy Award winning actor came as a surprise to many.

However, he is not the only Hollywood celebrity who loves to get baked. Brad Pitt, Mathew McConaughey, Jonah Hill and Snoop Dogg are go-greeners in their own right.

Read: Madonna's son Rocco arrested for possession of cannabis; 5 celebrity kids who battled drug addiction

Here's a list of five Hollywood celebrities who smoke pot:

Brad Pitt - The 53-year-old actor is among those Hollywood celebrities who have been open about smoking pot. Although Brad Pitt claims that he gave up smoking pot a long time ago, his former wife Angelina Jolie apparently cited his smoking and drinking habits as the reasons for their split.

Snoop Dogg - Rapper Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr., popularly known by his stage name Snoop Dogg, has always had a huge thing for marijuana. During an interaction with his fans on Reddit, he even revealed that he smokes 81 blunts a day.

Jonah Hill - American actor and comedian Jonah Hill have also been linked with reefer madness. While the Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen said the story idea for his movie Sausage Party occured after smoking pot with Jonah, the actor during an interview last year said, "I don't smoke weed."

Mathew McConaughey - The 47-year-old actor was arrested from his Texas home for smoking pot in 1999. Although charges against him were eventually dropped, he pleaded guilty for violating the rules and was penalised US$ 50.

Justin Timberlake - The Tennessee-born musician believes that smoking weed really helps him to be more creative and there is no harm in using marijuana if it helps someone to be a better person. "The only thing pot does for me is it gets me to stop thinking. Sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off. Some people are just better high," he said during an interview with Playboy magazine.