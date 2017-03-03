The unfinished business from the landmark UFC 205 event at the Madison Square Garden, New York, last year, could finally see coming to an end at UFC 209. We're talking of Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson here.

The two exceptional welterweight MMA fighters squared off last November and went the distance by taking part in all the five rounds. Such was the intensity of the match that the judges had no option than to award a majority draw.

The fight also turned out to be the Fight of the Night (FOTN) at UFC New York.

If Woodley, the UFC welterweight champion, was good on one aspect, Thompson, an accomplished kickboxer, proved to be impressive on another aspect.

Ahead of their rematch, we still can't figure out any possible favourite or underdog.

The co-main event sports yet another cracker as the highly-rated ferocious Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight championship; the winner gets a chance to face Conor McGregor for the real championship, next.

Also fighting at UFC 209 are MMA veterans Rashad Evans (the former UFC light heavyweight champion) as well as the juggernauts Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem.

UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 schedule:

Date: March 3

TIme: 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST (8.30 am IST, 3 am GMT, 4 am BST, 2 pm AEDT)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV listings: Sony ESPN (India), PayPerView (US, Canada), BT Sport 2 (UK), Combate (Brazil), Fox Sports Australia (Australia).

Main card fights:

Tyron Woodley (C) vs Stephen Thompson - Welterweight championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson - interim Lightweight championship

Rashad Evans vs Dan Kelly - middleweight fight

Lando Vannata vs David Teymur - lightweight fight

Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt - heavyweight fight

Fighter odds (main event and co-main event)

Woodley: +140

Thompson: -160

Khabib: -182

Ferguson: +157