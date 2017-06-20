Met Police detectives have released footage of a man who was assaulted in a Wood Green pub. The man was drinking when he was set upon by three men on February 27. The 47-year-old suffered a fractured rib in the assault which was racially charged.
Wood Green assault: CCTV footage shows racially charged attack in north London pub
- June 20, 2017 21:19 IST
