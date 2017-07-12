No more, "he's hit that like a tracer bullet". No more, "It's up in the air," every time someone hits the ball up in the air, every single time. No more "that is a massive shot," only for the catch to be taken, a couple of seconds later, at mid-off. No more, "this match is going down to the wire, with any result possible." No more muting the TV, the moment you hear a loud "Good morning (insert place name)."

Ravi Shastri will not be commentating for two years.

Yup, let that sink in, absorb it nicely.

The commentary landscape isn't going to change. It is still going to be all about stating the bloody obvious, but hey, at least it will be a little less loud, right.

Ravi Shastri isn't going to be there, talking about Virat Kohli like he is some sort of God. Saying "oh what a fantastic shot that is," when Rohit Sharma has actually inside-edged one for a boundary. Praising Mohammed Shami to the heavens when he has just conceded 30 runs in an over.

Instead, he will be doing all of that in the dressing room. Motivating the players, lifting their egos and making sure everyone is feeling fine and dandy.

Virat Kohli wanted Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli has got Ravi Shastri. His "buddy", his "bhai", his soundboard to do absolutely nothing.

Or maybe that is what it seems like for someone sitting on the outside looking in.

Maybe Shastri is about more than just the "C'mon lads, go on out there and give it your 110 per cent." Maybe Shastri has tactical nous in him and reads the game better than he tells it on the television.

Hey, maybe Shastri was the mastermind behind India's solid run after he was appointed the team director. It wasn't spectacular, but India did manage some really good results, chief of them being when they came back from a horror defeat to Sri Lanka to go on and clinch the Test series.

Now, that was a memorable series, and maybe it wasn't just about Kohli's winning mentality and desire to win bringing India back and eventually sealing the series; maybe Shastri had a big role to play.

In a game where the captain is king – and Anil Kumble found that out the hard way – the role of the head coach can sometimes be a little tricky.

Can a coach really go all the way and express his opinion(s)?

Is he allowed to dictate terms to the players?

Or is all that the role of the captain?

At the end of the day, in a senior cricket team, where captain is king, what the players need is someone to just listen to them. Not an agony aunt, but someone who listens and gives a good enough response.

And as disappointing as Kumble's exit was, he clearly was not the man to do that.

Shastri was and with him being appointed as the new head coach, he is.

For the rest of us, though, it is just a welcome relief from all the yelling you hear on the television.

Maybe that volume can be turned up from now.

