A number of trailers were released over the week. While many like Wonder Woman and Fate of the Furious were expected to release this week, many new film trailers surprised fans.

The new trailers of Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight made its debut on Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2017. The trailers of Fate of the Furious, Pirates of the Caribbean, Rough Night and Ghost in the Shell were released on various social media platforms.

Also Read: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi LEAKED details on first trailer tease Yoda's return

While Ghost in the Shell is one of the most anticipated movies by Johansson, the actress also stars in a movie called Rough Night, a hilarious take on a Bachelorette Night gone wrong. This week also saw Depp returning with his team of pirates. However, a surprise came in as the trailer previewed a younger version of Jack Sparrow. On one side, while actress Charlize Theron was seen in Fast 8's new trailer, the Fast and Furious actress was also seen in Atomic Blonde's trailer which was released this week as well.

After the Deadpool 2 teaser made headlines through the week, there were a few trailers that you may have probably missed. Here is a compilation of all the trailers you have to watch this week:

Wonder Woman:

✨Welcome to Themyscira. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8F3G0LMz5Y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 12, 2017

Transformers: The Last Knight:

"We're covered." Watch this exclusive new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight now. pic.twitter.com/kYNdwhjG2Z — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) March 12, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2:

Fate of the Furious:

No one's ready for this. Watch the new trailer for THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS now! #F8 pic.twitter.com/3XEtv3YZKS — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) March 9, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales:

Watch the brand new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. In theaters May 26. #PiratesLife pic.twitter.com/bBgUE7zVAd — #PiratesLife (@DisneyPirates) March 3, 2017

Ghost in the Shell:

Listen to the incomparable @SteveAoki's remix of the iconic theme from the 1995 #GhostInTheShell anime. pic.twitter.com/qWLckliz2A — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) March 5, 2017

She is hunted. She is the hunter. She is Major. Who are you? Go to https://t.co/jGc5YZ7g2T and tell us. #IAmMajor pic.twitter.com/E8FT89WPBM — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) March 11, 2017

Atomic Blonde:

Geostorm:

Rough Night:

Leap: