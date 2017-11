Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has reportedly said she will not sign for a sequel unless producer Brett Ratner has nothing to do with the film.The 48-year-old film producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several actresses, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratners company RatPac-Dune Enternatinment co-produced Wonder Woman with Warner Brothers who have recently distanced themselves from the producer.