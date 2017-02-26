It seems like the plot and story of Wonder Woman has been leaked online after a test screening for audience took place recently. The news has been reported by YouTube page, Midnight's Edge, and they claim that leak could be authentic, since the audience consisted of random public, who were invited to watch the screening to analyse reactions to the movie.

In the video, the speaker by the name of Andre Einherjar revealed the leaked plot line. He reveals that the movie is sort of a flashback where Wonder Woman, who is now in Paris, recalls her past, recounts meeting her first love and her way into the World War I, facing Arse. She is said to tell her back story to Bruce Wayne.

According to the video, it all begins with an email sent by Batman's Bruce Wayne. He writes to Wonder Woman enquiring if she is still interested in helping him find other metahumans. She responds to his mail reliving her past and informing about all that she has been through. She opens up about her journey into Earth, meeting her love, Steve Trevor, Ares crossing World War I, chemical weapons, losing her love, losing faith in humanity, having recently reacquired it and finally accepting Wayne's offer. The film could possibly conclude with her role leading into Justice League.

Many fans have ridiculed the whole plot line stating that this could not be the story and have expressed their dislike towards the story. However, the speaker feels that the movie plot line could be this as the leak puts three things into perspective: Pick up the story from where Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice ended, to define Wonder Woman's origin and finally set the stage for Wonder Woman in Justice League.

The leak also revealed that the Wonder Woman movie, unlike the WB/DC movies that came before, is not jumbled and disjointed. The movie is also said to have a dark tone. The leaked information has neither been confirmed nor denied by the production house yet. But it definitely cannot be ruled out. Fans could possibly see Bruce Wayne in a cameo.

Wonder Woman will hit theatres on June 2, 2017. The cast includes Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Ewen Bremner, Said Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Lisa Loven Kongsli and Lucy Davis.