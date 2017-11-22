Days after it was reported that Justice League star Gal Gadot wanted producer Brett Ratner out of the Wonder Woman 2 production following a sexual assault accusation, an anonymous woman has claimed that the Israeli beauty shamed and bullied a rape victim.

The claim was posted on Medium, by the handle of Ima survivor who called out the Fast and Furious actress to be a bully. The post has been taken down as it violated the website's policies (it identifies people by name), BuzzFeed reports, but the cache copy is still available online.

The anonymous writer shares that the encounter took place 13 years ago. Recalling the incident, the writer shared, "Thirteen years ago (when the accuser was 18 and Gadot was 19), I shared an apartment with Gal Gadot for two months in Milan, Italy. Several young girls lived in the building, all under contract with the same modelling management company."

The post goes on to say that when their common friend (15-years-old back then) was raped, Gadot allegedly said "that the girl was stupid — for going to the wrong club, and for trusting the man who brought her there." But soon, the writer had a similar experience with Gadot.

Expressing how safe she felt around Gadot, who said she would help the model with contacts and help identify the right people in the industry, the person confessed she did not know much about rape, predators, and the culture that supports them.

"Gal and I spent most of our free time together. We shared food, clothes, and makeup. We went to the gym. We went shopping and tanning together. We went on photo shoots together. I made her a mix CD. I sang her to sleep. I watched her smoke constantly out of the window. We shared body insecurities, and she shared sex stories."

She goes on to write, "Gal set us up on dates with men who expected sex in exchange for the lavish meals they fed us, although we never slept with them. She would pick smaller men, and threaten them after dinner. They complained and she chased them off with more threats. She would laugh about it later. She used sex as a weapon."

As days passed by, the anonymous person shared that Gadot took her to meet the now famous actress's Israeli friends. One of them was the actress's best friend and boyfriend. The mentioned boyfriend went on to sexually assault the writer.

"I woke up in Yaniv's bed, naked. He had removed my clothes when I was unconscious. I remember him climbing on top of me. I could just barely say "no", and "this isn't right". Then I blacked out.

"I woke up again while he continued raping me. He was restraining my arms so I couldn't move. It was violent. There was pain. I will never forget how he looked in that dark room. I will never forget the absolute panic I felt. It was terror. I thought he would kill me next. His rape was full of hate. He did not look at me.

"I woke up the next morning, groggy and delirious. I asked Yaniv what happened. I wanted to hear him say it. 'We had sex,' he said, and shrugged.

'I thought you knew.' 'I told you no,' I said, quietly.

'You told me no but your body told me yes,' he said. That line still haunts my mind, 13 years later," she wrote.

When the writer turned to Gadot for help, Gadot did something shocking. "She took me down to the basement. It was cold, mechanical, and frightening. We were alone. Then her anger exploded."

The actress apparently stood over her roommate, intimidating and loud, blaming her for the rape. "Her eyes were fire. I had already felt small and violated, but she shamed me into feeling obsolete. I felt extremely dirty. Already in shock, I disassociated from my body. I can't remember most of her words. I remember being in utter terror of her anger."

"She referred to the rape as 'your mistake,'" the the woman wrote. "Gal has succeeded in a predatory industry because she is a predator. She is unafraid to destroy others in pursuit of her ambitions. Like any strong predator, she knows how to target, destroy, and consume the weakest and most vulnerable," she added.

In the wake of several sexual assault allegations, this one is truly shocking. Gadot is yet to address these allegations.

A Twitter user has claimed that she wrote it and posted the response she got from Medium for removing her post. While it was deleted from the platform, a cache copy is still available. Read the whole claim here.