It appears that DCEU wants two memorable Christmases. After pushing Aquaman to the holiday release for 2018, DCEU has revealed that Wonder Woman is returning to make for a wonderful Christmas in 2019. Reports state that the movie will be called Wonder Woman II.

According to a report by Variety, Wonder Woman 2 officially gets a release date set in December 2019. The Gal Gadot starrer – Patty Jenkins directorial was a box office success, topping the list of highest grossing DCEU films.

The duo would intend to recreate the magic – both on screen and off screen – to set more records. But the question still looms on the plot line, especially regarding Chris Pine's role. [Spoiler Alert] After Jenkins showed Pine's character Steve Trevor is boarded on an aircraft loaded with a deadly gas that blows up mid air. Though the last scene revealed that Steve is dead, Jenkins did tease in an interview earlier that Steve's return depends on the time zone the film will be shot.

"All I can say is it was a dilemma. … It's something I hope we don't talk about in the public [because] I want people to see, but it's very hard to know which characters will be in the next movie because of the time period, so it's a big question," she told Fandango.

It was also hinted that the film could be set in the States. Talking to Entertainment Weekly post the release on Wonder Woman, Jenkins confirmed that the story will take place in USA. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time," she told EW.

The film is also said to be a flashback, setting more base for the present. While Wonder Woman established the roots of the superhero, the second will lead Diana's story towards the present.

Talking to Uproxx, she told, "It is for sure – I'm definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time."

Fans could see the introduction of Wonder Woman's invisible jet, which is important in Wonder Woman's story telling. Talking to Yahoo, Jenkins once said, "The invisible jet is very important and ultimately we have to have the invisible jet. That's a very big part of Wonder Woman."

Since Wonder Woman's history will be evident in setting a few plots in Justice League (as shown in the trailer), there are possibilities that Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon will leave some loose ends for Wonder Woman II to cover.

Wonder Woman is slated to release on December 13, 2019.