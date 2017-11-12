It was reported a few days ago that Warner Bros. producer Brett Ratner had been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. In the wake of the accusations, it is rumoured that Gal Gadot is threatening to leave the sequel if the producer is still involved.

Page Six has reported that Gal Gadot might not reprise her role as the DCEU superhero if Ratner is involved in the project.

An insider told the website that the actress will not go against her principles and work with a harasser regardless of the success of the movie.

"Brett made a lot of money from the success of 'Wonder Woman,' thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him," the website claimed.

Talking about Gadot, the source stated: "She's tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

The report suggested that Gadot wants Ratner cut off from Wonder Woman II. However, Heroic Hollywood reported that Warner Bros. dismissed the claims.

WB has already announced it will not renew the contract and is cutting ties with Ratner. Ratner himself has stepped away from all Warner Bros.-related projects following the accusations.

The initial reaction came from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, who said she was distressed after comng to know about the accusations. Tweeting her reaction to the news, the director said: "I am extremely distressed to read these terrible allegations against Brett Ratner. When I spoke of Brett, I spoke of my own experiences with him, which were not these at all."

She added in a statement: "Sexual harassment and assault are NEVER okay and I stand with and defend all of the men and women who are revealing these horrific encounters all over this industry and the world." Check out her full statement here.

Even Gadot took to Instagram to voice her stand and support sexual harassed victims.