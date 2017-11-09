A video of an actress meeting with an accident while shooting a dance sequence for a film has been doing the rounds on social media and WhatsApp since November 8. In the video, apparently shot on mobile phone, the young actress is seen falling down on a slippery rock in a river. And it went viral as that of popular actress Keerthy Suresh.

In the viral video, a girl wearing a pink attire loses balance while dancing to the tune of a song. The crew members come to rescue her at once.

Rumours had it that Keerthy Suresh met with an accident during the shooting of her upcoming Telugu movie Mahanati, the biopic on legendary actress Savitri. However, it has turned out to be a fake news and the dancer in the viral video is a debutant Malayalam actress.

The new face, named Linda Kumar is making her acting debut in Sidheeque Chennamangallur's upcoming project Kunjiramante Kuppayam. The incident occurred when the team was shooting a song sequence in Janaki forest in Kozhikode.

Reports suggest that Linda has been advised to take rest for 10 days as she is injured due to the accident.

Meanwhile, another video from the shooting location, taken just before the accident, has also surfaced online, in which a choreographer is seen teaching the dance steps to the actress.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's the dance rehersal video: