Wonder photo-to-art application Prisma, which made its debut in July 2016, has breached the milestone of 50 million downloads, making it one of the most popular apps on Google Play store.

Prisma debut came just a few months after Pokemon Go and just like the latter, the former found instant connection with smartphone users, as it offered unique filters, which converts a mundane photo in to piece of art, depicting the styles of world-renowned Pablo Picasso, Monet, Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Levitan and Kandinsky, as well as popular patterns and ornaments.

What's so special about Prisma app?

Prisma uses an advanced algorithm made of a unique combination of neural networks and artificial intelligence to help turn a digital image taken with a smartphone to a piece of art. It takes only a few seconds to transform the picture into an artwork, unlike other apps, which are time-consuming and include very few filters.

Prisma also offers video filters, 360-degree view and offline conversion option, making it the most preferred photo-to-art app on Google Play and Apple iOS store.

It wouldn't surprise us if Prisma crosses the 100 million or more in coming months on Google Play.

[Note: As of now, there is no information about Prisma downloads on Apple app store, but it will more or less the same as the Google Play store]

System requirements for Prisma app:

Platform Compatibility Version size Download link Apple iOS App store Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch V3.8 49.8MB-81MB if not more depending on the type of product HERE Google Play store (Android) V4.1 and above Last updated on December 30, 2017. Depends on the device HERE

