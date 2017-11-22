Though the name Simran Natekar might not be familiar to many of us, she is indeed one of the actors who is eligible to hold a record of sorts for being part of almost all Indian movies for nearly a decade now.

We know you are confused. Remember the little girl in the anti-tobacco advertisement in which she turns out to be the reason for her father's decision to quit smoking? We are talking about the mandatory no-smoking jingle, which is still screened in theatres and in DVDs before every Indian movies.

But Simran is no more a kid now. She is a diva with over 38,000 followers on Instagram and a great fan following across social media platforms.

The 45-second ad video released in 2008 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was the first advertisement to feature Simran, who is now a 16-year-old social media favourite.

Apart from the popular ad, she has also endorsed the products Yakult, Videocon, Kelloggs, Dominos, Clinic Plus and Barbie, among many others. Simaran has also appeared as sister of lead character in the teleserial Pehredaar Piya Ki on Sony TV. She was also part of the kids television show Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and Disney Channel's comedy show-Oye Jassican, apart from doing a minor role in the Bollywood movie Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014.

Of late, the photos of the Mumbai-based actress have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Before that, here is the famous no-smoking ad featuring Simran, who was then 7-year-old.

Check out some of Simran Natekar's photos and videos here:

Mommys little girl... A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

At the Marigold watch Co. Ahmedabad... We all had a great time...with time...waqt k saath waqt bitaya A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

In rajkot for promotions... A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

In Ahmedabad.... For something special A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

My favorite festival is on... Can't stop dancing in the farms as well... A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Nature has so much to offer, it's impossible to grab all the beauty in one pic A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Life is beautiful ... A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

One of my favorite serial where I played a cameo....loved it so sharing it A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:21pm PST

Meinu kala chashma....jachda hai A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Oct 24, 2016 at 5:36am PDT

Scenic munnar...... A post shared by simran natekar(official) (@simrran.natekar) on Jun 3, 2016 at 4:50am PDT

