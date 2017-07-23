Indian women's cricket team are on the cusp of creating history, revolution. The entire country is gearing up for the Sunday evening as Mithali Raj and girls take on three-time champions England in the final of 2017 Women's World Cup at the Lord's.

At a time when the valiant team needs support and backing, wishes are pouring in for them from all quarters. Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Saina Nehwal have led the bandwagon while the entire Men's cricket team, who are touring Sri Lanka, sent in their messages for Raj and her girls.

There is an unusual, massive hype surrounding the event. Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, is set to host a sell-out crowd. And thanks to International Cricket Council's efforts to televise and live stream the matches, a billion others across the world will be witnessing the action.

Having stunned holders and six-time champions Australia in the semi-final, the Women in Blue will be playing only their second World Cup final in the tournament's 44-year history.

The conditions in London are not favourable for Team India. Unlike Derby, where they won all five group games, seamers are expected to play a bigger role at Lord's, which is set to witness a lot of runs as well.

Featuring in her final World Cup campaign, the 34-year-old skipper is facing tremendous pressure while carrying the weight of an entire nation on her shoulders.

It is going to be a tough ask, but the girls have shown they are up for the challenge on the highest level. In what will be a battle of nerves, the Indian girls will certainly need all the support that is coming their way.

