2017 is now an important landmark in the history of women's cricket for India. It is safe to say that Mithali Raj and her girls have inspired a billion in the country finishing second best after losing to England by nine runs in the final of ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017 Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Raj and her girls were the toast of the nation even before they headed into Lord's for the high-profile encounter that saw a sell-out crowd at the Mecca of Cricket and unprecedented followers on television and digital platforms.

The girls were dominating the headlines, and social media was abuzz about the Harmanpreet Kaurs, Rajs and Jhulan Goswamis as India had stunned six-time champions in the semi-final on Thursday.

On Sunday, Even as the teams were standing for national anthems ahead of the match, one could feel the enormity of the situation. However, Raj, known for her calm demeanour, was at it again and there were no signs of her being overwhelmed by the moment.

How it all unfolded on the big day

Heather Knight's side won the toss and did not think twice before opting to bat first on what turned out to be a slow and low surface. However, they ended up with a below-par score of 228 on the board.

At one stage, when Sarah Taylor and Natalie Sciver had stitched 83-run stand, the hosts were looking good for a big total. However, Goswami, the all-time leading wicket-taker, put India back in the match with three quick wickets in her second spell.

In reply, India started on a poor note as the horror run for opener Smriti Mandhana continued. However, Punam Raut, who had scored a ton against Australia in the group stages, stepped up on the big stage with a valiant 86 that went in vain.

'Panic hits the Indian camp'

Raj's unwanted run out early in the chase put pressure, but it was all negated by the solid 95-run stand between Raut and in-form Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle overs.

However, India's inexperience at the biggest stage showed as they lost the last seven wickets for just 29 runs, much to the disappointment of millions, who were rooting for India after they were cruising in the middle overs.

England's Anya Shrubsole ended up with six wickets and won the Player of the Match Award on the big day as her team won its fourth world title.

'Huge boost to women cricketers'

"I am proud. It wasn't easy for England but credit to them for keeping their nerve. There was a time where the match was in the balance, but we panicked," Raj said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

She added: "I am very proud of the girls. They didn't make any match look easy for the other team. Thank you to the crowd for turning up for a Women's cricket final. This is a huge boost for all the women cricketers."

Mithali further said: "All the youngsters tried their best, I'm sure this experience will help them. Now, people back home will have a different perspective about women's cricket."