Women’s most ‘appealing’ dance moves identified

Scientists have discovered that women with greater hip swing and asymmetric thighs and arms movements are viewed as better dancers. These findings may help shed a light on dances role in human courtship and partner selection. Hip swing might be an emphatically feminine trait. The ability to move limbs in an asymmetrical manner, independently of each other, may attest to well-developed motor control. These traits may suggest potential fertility and point towards a female partner who may provide direct and indirect reproductive benefits.