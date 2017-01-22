A day after the "iconic" Donald Trump inaugural ceremony, the country saw history being made as women from all walks of life came together in Washington to participate in a silent anti-Trump march sending a strong message to President Donald Trump on women's rights. Many celebrities also joined the protest.

Scarlett Johannson, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, America Ferrera among others addressed the gathering.

Actress Ferrera said, "It's been a heart-rending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country. Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay." Watch the full speech here:

Singer Madonna also took the stage. "There is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f*ck you," she said. "Yes, I am angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House but I know this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair," she added. Watch the full speech here:

Avenger actress Johansson confessed that while she did not vote for President Trump, she wants to be able to support him. "I ask you to support all women and our fight to equality in all things, including the fight to be recognized as individual who know better for ourselves, what is right for our bodies, better than any elected official," she said. Watch the full speech here:

Singer Alicia Keys made it very clear that women will not allow their bodies to be owned and controlled by men. "We will not allow our compassionate souls to get stepped on. We want the best for all Americans. No hate. No bigotry. We will continue to rise until our voices are heard, until our planet's safety is not deferred, until our bombs stop dropping in other lands, until our dollar is the same dollar as a man's," she shares. Watch the full speech here:

Other activists from Hollywood that took part in the march include Director Michael Moore, who encouraged women to run for office, and Actress Ashley Judd, who read out a politically charged poem on the occasion. Watch the full speech here: