Bollywood celebs, especially actresses, are often subjected to social media trolls. There have been several incidents in which popular Bollywood actresses were trolled by Twitterrati on various subjects. However, today's divas are not like the ones who would take nonsense silently. Instead, these women have hit back at the trolls.

On the eve of International Women's Day 2017, check some of the recent instances when Bollywood actresses gave it back to the haters in a hard way:

1) Disha Patani looked ravishing at the Filmfare Awards this year. While several praised the young actress' beauty, there were some who made foul comments for wearing a "too revealing" outfit. Disha was in no mood to take it calmly and decided to make a point. She took to Instagram and in a post said: "Have been reading so much news lately on molestation and rape! When people in our country are worshipping goddesses, what a shame for not being respectful enough to know certain boundaries that make you a human and not an animal!

It's easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover their skin, but it's hard to accept your own cheap mentality where you can't stop staring at those inappropriate areas which you are asking her to cover! Wake up and start accepting that we are not going to be anybody's idea of an "Indian girl." Don't let your frustration destroy somebody's life because you won't be happy if it happens in your own family! Stop this hypocrisy and open your mind."

#lastnight❤️#jiofilmfareawards2017 styling @leepakshiellawadi outfit @nicolasjebran makeup @joseherreramakeup hair @mr.evrus ❤️ @filmfare A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Really felt a need to share this! ?? thanks to my fan clubs friends and family for always giving me the strength i hope we all can find this strength from within each other and stop suffering ?? #spreadlove A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:59am PST

2) Ayesha Takia recently was in news when it had appeared that the actress had undergone plastic surgery and had gotten a lip job done. The pictures had gone viral and soon people started criticising her for getting under the knife, without even confirming whether the pictures were real or morphed.

Later, Ayesha posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption reading, "Crazzzy long arm me takin selfies! Y not lol!! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF."

Crazzzy long arm? me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF ??? #ayeshatakia A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:14am PST

3) Swara Bhaskar recently gave it back to self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK. The controversial personality took to Twitter and said that Swara's upcoming movie Anaarkali of Aarah will be a box office disaster. Swara responded to the tweet like a queen. "Kuch logon ki gaali, compliment hoti hai! Thanks @kamaalrkhan the unasked filth u spew is a character certificate for us! Appreciated."

4) Neha Dhupia a few months back was enjoying a beach vacation and had posted some bikini pictures. Again, the actress received some vulgar comments on her photos and she decided to hit them back in a polite manner.

Neha shared another bikini selfie and captioned it as, "Hey...it's jus me wearing a #bikini on a beach. That's what most normal people do when they are on a beach...N yes I took a selfie and am posting it..Try for once not to be disrespectful, crass and take out your frustration on the wall of a woman you choose to follow. I do have the option of unfollowing you or deleting your comments or of reporting all the weird comments but I don't want to do that. Through this picture all I mean to say is that if you don't have anything respectful to say, you can choose to scroll on. It's a much better use of your time and energy. As for the rest..Thank you for all the love, always."

5) Singer Monali Thakur recently had lashed out at a fan, who had said that Monali's "short dress" on television programmes was uncomfortable. The comment was made on one of her Instagram pictures and the gorgeous singer gave a hard-hitting reply. "You feeling uncomfortable with my short dress is your perverted psychological problem, which is not my responsibility or any girl's. So shove that 'sabhyata' nonsense up you're a**. And please pray that I never spot you ever in person because then no one can stop me from showing you what my legs, which made you feel uncomfortable, can do to your little groin with just one kick."