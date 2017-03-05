The World is set to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, and hence, many special offers are available to make their day special. Many events are being held across the globe to mark women's contribution to the society.

The city, Bengaluru (Bangalore), has lot of offers and deals to make women's day special. From free night parties to high-class beauty services, Bangalore is set to be at your service on March 8.

Take a look at such offers provided only to women here:

Free lunch at JW Marriot

One of the prestigious and high-class hotels, JW Marriot, will celebrate Women's Day by providing free lunch to the ladies. Every woman who walks to their restaurant for lunch will be treated with JW Kitchen Lunch Buffet with compliments from the JW Marriott Bengaluru team. There are no terms and conditions, except that the lunch will be on March 7 and the guests are requested to be seated between 1pm and 2pm. Men will be charged as per the actual prices.

Beauty services exclusive for women in men's parlour

A luxurious barbershop, Truefitt and Hill, is giving an opportunity to ladies to enter the restricted men's zone on Women's Day. The men's parlour will provide exquisite and exclusive services only for the ladies on March 8. The Bangalore branch, situated in Indiranagar will be open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Night party for free

Many pubs and hotels will provide free entry to Women's Day special parties on March 8. Even Brookfield Mall in Whitefield is providing a free night party. The treat is they have organised an open fashion show for the beautiful ladies. The event will be on Wednesday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Walk and Talk

A website, Mums and Stories, which publishes stories on mothers, have organised 'Walk with me' session for all the ladies in Bengaluru. From working women to old ladies to housewives, everybody is invited to this walk and talk session. It will be held a day before Women's Day, which is on March 7, from 5.30 pm onwards at Lalbagh, West gate.

Celebrate in a creative way

Now, all the ladies can try something creative and new on this Women's Day. Creatify, a platform powered by Motherhood Hospitals, initiated a sweet gesture for women entrepreneurs to help them explore their individual creative impulses, whether they are an accomplished artiste or someone looking to try something new.

Calligraphy, wood carving, ceramics, flower arranging, perfume making, weaving, natural dying, baking, jewellery design, candle making and many more exciting things you can do. The event will be held in all the branches of Motherhood in Bengaluru. They have organised the event as per the convenience of a working woman. It will be on Saturday, March 11 from 11 am to 6 pm.