The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 is finally upon us. Set to be contested among eight teams across England and Wales, the cricket competition is going to be seen with bated breath, by certain Indian cricket fans, who do feel that a major trophy could come home.

India's loss against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has been hard to digest.

Can Mithali Raj's women army bring smiles back to those glum faces now? Read the India Women's Cricket team's chances in the tournament.

India Women won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in a dramatic way against South Africa Women in February to become one of the favourites for the title.

Having said that, the Oceania teams -- Australia Women and New Zealand Women -- will be difficult challenges, along with the hosts England.

Tournament format

The eight sides are placed in a single-league group, where each team will play the other just once. Following the league matches, the top four teams make it to the knockout stages.

Fixtures and schedule

Date Team A Result Team B Time Location June 24 New Zealand Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol June 24 England India (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby June 25 Pakistan South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester June 26 Australia West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton June 27 England Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester June 28 New Zealand South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby June 29 India West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton June 29 Australia Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 2 Australia New Zealand (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 2 India Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby July 2 South Africa West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester July 2 England Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton July 5 England South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 5 India Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby July 5 Australia Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester July 6 New Zealand West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton July 8 New Zealand Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton July 8 India South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester July 9 England Australia (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 9 Sri Lanka West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby July 11 Pakistan West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester July 12 South Africa Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton July 12 Australia India (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 12 England New Zealand (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby July 15 Australia South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton July 15 England West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 15 India New Zealand (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby July 15 Pakistan Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester

Knockouts

Date Fixture Result Time Location July 18 Semi Final 1 (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol July 20 Semi Final 2 (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby July 23 FINAL (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Lord's, London

