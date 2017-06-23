women's cricket
Reuters

The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 is finally upon us. Set to be contested among eight teams across England and Wales, the cricket competition is going to be seen with bated breath, by certain Indian cricket fans, who do feel that a major trophy could come home. 

India's loss against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has been hard to digest. 

Can Mithali Raj's women army bring smiles back to those glum faces now? Read the India Women's Cricket team's chances in the tournament.

India Women won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in a dramatic way against South Africa Women in February to become one of the favourites for the title.

Having said that, the Oceania teams -- Australia Women and New Zealand Women -- will be difficult challenges, along with the hosts England.

Tournament format

The eight sides are placed in a single-league group, where each team will play the other just once. Following the league matches, the top four teams make it to the knockout stages.

Fixtures and schedule

Date Team A Result Team B Time  Location
June 24 New Zealand   Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
June 24 England   India (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
June 25 Pakistan   South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester
June 26 Australia   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
June 27 England   Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester
June 28 New Zealand   South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
June 29 India   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
June 29 Australia   Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol 
July 2 Australia   New Zealand (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
July 2 India    Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
July 2 South Africa   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester
July 2 England    Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
July 5 England   South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
July 5 India   Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
July 5 Australia   Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester
July 6 New Zealand   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
July 8 New Zealand   Pakistan (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
July 8 India   South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester
July 9 England   Australia (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
July 9 Sri Lanka   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
July 11 Pakistan   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester
July 12 South Africa   Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
July 12 Australia   India (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
July 12 England   New Zealand (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
July 15 Australia   South Africa (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Taunton
July 15 England   West Indies (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
July 15 India   New Zealand (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
July 15 Pakistan   Sri Lanka (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Leicester

Knockouts

Date Fixture Result Time  Location
July 18 Semi Final 1   (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Bristol
July 20 Semi Final 2   (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Derby
July 23 FINAL   (09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST) Lord's, London

TV guides

Country Broadcaster
India Star Sports
UK Sky Sports
Australia Channel Nine, Fox Sports
New Zealand Sky TV
Middle East OSN
South Africa Supersport
Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports
Sri Lanka Channel Eye
USA Willow TV