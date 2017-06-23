The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 is finally upon us. Set to be contested among eight teams across England and Wales, the cricket competition is going to be seen with bated breath, by certain Indian cricket fans, who do feel that a major trophy could come home.
India's loss against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has been hard to digest.
Can Mithali Raj's women army bring smiles back to those glum faces now? Read the India Women's Cricket team's chances in the tournament.
India Women won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in a dramatic way against South Africa Women in February to become one of the favourites for the title.
Having said that, the Oceania teams -- Australia Women and New Zealand Women -- will be difficult challenges, along with the hosts England.
Tournament format
The eight sides are placed in a single-league group, where each team will play the other just once. Following the league matches, the top four teams make it to the knockout stages.
Fixtures and schedule
|Date
|Team A
|Result
|Team B
|Time
|Location
|June 24
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|June 24
|England
|India
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|June 25
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
|June 26
|Australia
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|June 27
|England
|Pakistan
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
|June 28
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|June 29
|India
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|June 29
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 2
|Australia
|New Zealand
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 2
|India
|Pakistan
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|July 2
|South Africa
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
|July 2
|England
|Sri Lanka
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|July 5
|England
|South Africa
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 5
|India
|Sri Lanka
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|July 5
|Australia
|Pakistan
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
|July 6
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|July 8
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|July 8
|India
|South Africa
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
|July 9
|England
|Australia
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 9
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|July 11
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
|July 12
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|July 12
|Australia
|India
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 12
|England
|New Zealand
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|July 15
|Australia
|South Africa
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Taunton
|July 15
|England
|West Indies
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 15
|India
|New Zealand
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|July 15
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Leicester
Knockouts
|Date
|Fixture
|Result
|Time
|Location
|July 18
|Semi Final 1
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Bristol
|July 20
|Semi Final 2
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Derby
|July 23
|FINAL
|(09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST)
|Lord's, London
TV guides
|Country
|Broadcaster
|India
|Star Sports
|UK
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Channel Nine, Fox Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Middle East
|OSN
|South Africa
|Supersport
|Pakistan
|PTV, Ten Sports
|Sri Lanka
|Channel Eye
|USA
|Willow TV