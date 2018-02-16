Harmanpreet Kaur's women army started off their T20I cricket series against South Africa on a winning note and with four more matches remaining, it remains to be seen if the India Women's cricket team can take away the series. They won the first T20 match by seven wickets in Potchefstroom.

The 2nd T20I in the series is scheduled for Friday February 16.

UPDATE: India Women have won the match by nine wickets

While the India vs South Africa 6th ODI for the men's cricket teams is scheduled at the same time, the women's match holds more importance, as of now.

Virat Kohli's men have already won the series against the Proteas and it needs to be seen if Harmanpreet and Co can achieve the same by going 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series by the end of the day at Buffalo Park, East London.

The sudden injury to veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami came as a major shock to the entire India Women dressing room ahead of the 1st T20I match.

But the Women in Blue fortunately didn't actually struggle in the match in her absence. Off break bowler Anuja Patil performed decently as she took two wickets from four overs, giving away just 23 runs.

Chasing a target of 165 from 20 overs, India Women -- thanks to some really good batting from the veteran Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy and the young Jemimah Rodrigues -- got the job done by the end of 18 overs.

Mithali remained not out scoring 54 runs off 48 balls, while Veda also remained on the crease until the end smashing a quickfire 37 runs off 22 balls.

2nd T20I: South Africa Women vs India Women