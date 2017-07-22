International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup 2017 tournament kick starts in Bengaluru from Sunday, July 23. The tournament will be played across two venues -- Sree Kanteerava Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

India are featuring in the tournament for the 18th time this year. However, they have not managed to win even once, with their best-place finish of 5th coming in 2013.

Anitha Paul Durai's side this time will not be in a position to win the trophy as they will be participating only in Division B, to which they were relegated in 2015.

With the winner of the division guaranteed of promotion, India, along with six other teams -- Fiji, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan -- will battle for supremacy.

India Division B is divided into two groups and India along with Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan are in Group A.

India will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on Sunday, July 23 and will play their final group game on July 25 against Sri Lanka (both matches to played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium).

The host nation is guaranteed a quarter-final because all seven teams in Division B progress past the group stages.

Division A - World Cup qualifying scenarios

On the other hand, Division A will see eight top teams from the continent eyeing top honours in Bengaluru. The top-four teams of the elite division will earn a berth to the 2018 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Defending champions Japan are a strong side and are firm favourites to win the tournament, while 12-time champions Korea along with regional heavyweights China are also in the fray.

Apart from the big names, New Zealand and Australia are featuring in the tournament for the first time. Chinese Taipei, Philippines and DPR Korea will also look to challenge the favourites.

Ticket sales information

Tickets for all the matches will be available here.

Price

Match ticket per person is priced between Rs 150 and Rs 250, while you can also get a tournament pass from Rs 400.

How to follow live scores

Live scores will be available on the tournament's official website: Division A | Division B

However, you can also follow the scores for India matches on IBTimes India as well