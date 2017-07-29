Indian women's basketball team finished fifth in Divison A of the 2013 edition of Women's Asia Cup tournament. However, in the next edition of the biennial tournament in Wuhan, China, a listless performance saw them relegated to Division B.

As the hosts of the 2017 edition, there was a lot of pressure on India as the country's basketball administration took a hit because of infighting. Anitha Paul Durai-led side did not feature in international tournaments for a span of two years until they toured Chinese Taipei for William Jones Cup earlier this month.

India lost all five matches in the Asia cup preparatory tournament and doubts were raised over the team's ability to get back to top-tier continental division.

However, backed by home support, Anitha and Co. have put on dominating performances and are a win from getting back to Division A as they take on Kazakhstan in the final on Saturday.

India faced a tricky semi-final encounter against Lebanon on Friday. The hosts were even trailing 38-33 at the half-way mark and 58-56 at the end of the third quarter.

A spirited show from the skipper (13 points) along with Jeena (20 points), Raspreet Sidhu (!7 points) saw India edging past Lebanon 79-69 into the final.

Anitha, as usual, has been India's go-to-player in the ongoing tournament with an average 18.3 points per game.

The focus today will also be on Girma Merlin, Raspreet Sindhu and Rajaganapathi, all of whom have come up with solid performances as India have romped their way into the final.

Road to final -- India

Beat Uzbekistan 92-76 Beat Sri Lanka 88-42 Beat Fiji 93-51 [QF] Beat Lebanon 79-69 [SF]

On the other hand, Kazakhstan, ranked three placed below India at 43, decimated Uzbekistan in the semi-final 77-51 on Friday with a strong showing in the final quarter, which they took 22-9.

Road to final - Kazakhstan Beat Lebanon 62-54 Beat Singapore 73-52 Beat Fiji 71-48 [QF] Beat Uzbekistan 77-51 [SF]

Head-to-head

Notably, Kazakhstan were the only team India beat during their fifth-placed finish in 2013. The match, which Anitha's side won 65-62, was decided in overtime.

Another tight match is on the cards in Bengaluru as both teams would not want to end up on the losing side after working their way through in the ongoing tournament.

However, India have been a better all-round team with 88 points per game, when compared to Kazakhstan's 70. When it comes to rebounds, there is little to separate the two finalists, but Anitha's side have been better in field goals as well.

The big final!

Meanwhile, the final match of the Women's Asia Cup tournament in Bengaluru will be the most-anticipated Division A title match between Japan and Australia. The former stunned favourites China in a thriller on Friday.

While Japan are eyeing their fourth continental title, Australia are featuring in their first in their maiden tournament appearance.