Actress Rose McGowan has emerged as a superwoman in the scandal-hit Harvey Weinstein saga. The Scream actress had recently targeted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a series of tweets where she specified her claim of getting raped by Harvey Weinstein, which was previously ignored by a top executive of Amazon.

On Thursday, McGowan referred to the case and stated in public: "HW raped me." The actress' claim opened up another door in the fast-unravelling scandal surrounding the Hollywood mogul.

Rose, who has been emerged as the strongest voice to speak up against the media mogul, had also accused and slammed actor-director Ben Affleck for being aware of Harvey Weinstein's action for a long time.

Following this, her Twitter account was suspended temporarily in the claim of sharing a private phone number.

Immediately, Twitter's stance triggered a massive protest. And, the 44-year-old actress urged women around the world to stand with her in solidarity to her cause using hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter and stop using the social media platform for 24 hours beginning Friday.

To support the cause, women across the world and some men are boycotting the social media platform in solidarity with McGowan.

when will nuclear war violate your terms of service? https://t.co/72FiiyoZ59 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I'm boycotting for many reasons. To stand with the victims of sexual assault, online threats and abuse. And... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

...to boycott the fact our demented, pussy grabbing president can tweet nuclear threats of war I can't even see. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

See you Tommarow night at 12 ! — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 13, 2017

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017