Ben Affleck accused of groping numerous women

Actress Rose McGowan has emerged as a superwoman in the scandal-hit Harvey Weinstein saga. The Scream actress had recently targeted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a series of tweets where she specified her claim of getting raped by Harvey Weinstein, which was previously ignored by a top executive of Amazon.

On Thursday, McGowan referred to the case and stated in public: "HW raped me." The actress' claim opened up another door in the fast-unravelling scandal surrounding the Hollywood mogul.

Rose McGowan
Actor Rose McGowan speaks onstage at the screening of 'Lady in the Dark' during the 2017 TCM Classic Film FestivalMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

Rose, who has been emerged as the strongest voice to speak up against the media mogul, had also accused and slammed actor-director Ben Affleck for being aware of Harvey Weinstein's action for a long time.

Following this, her Twitter account was suspended temporarily in the claim of sharing a private phone number.

Immediately, Twitter's stance triggered a massive protest. And, the 44-year-old actress urged women around the world to stand with her in solidarity to her cause using hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter and stop using the social media platform for 24 hours beginning Friday.

To support the cause, women across the world and some men are boycotting the social media platform in solidarity with McGowan.

Women Boycott Twitter
Women Boycott TwitterTwitter
