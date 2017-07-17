Women who managed to escape from the clutches of the Islamic State group terrorists have narrated stories of what life was like living under the group. They have also highlighted the violence, sex slavery and the price put on girls and women who were sold as sex slaves.

Khadija, who came to Syria from Tunis to live in ISIS-stronghold in Raqqa for three years, told RT that she saw only cruelty and injustice, but no genuine pursuit of religion or Islamic law.

"My husband and I made a huge mistake by going there. And I advise you not to believe those who say that ISIS is an Islamic State, which preaches Islam and Sharia and lives pursuant to the teachings of Prophet Muhammed and the Koran," Khadija said adding that the terrorists have a high intolerance of any kind of dissent or opposition to their reign.

"Everybody, who takes a stand against them, they behead. And people don't know when this is going to happen... They are not on righteous path. This is the state of tyranny and Satan. My husband renounced them, and told me to do the same," Khadija further added.

She has also said that she and her husband escaped the Syrian city of Raqqa by running south to the town of al-Mayadeen and then to Turkey. The ISIS terrorists also had a sex slave in addition to a wife. Khadija said that women, who are not sex slaves, do not have to go through the so-called "sex jihad."

"You go to the city hall and get married. If you have been married and your husband got killed, you just got married to another man," she said.

However, if a woman is a sex slave, she is considered to be the property of the owner and is required to do as he pleases even if it means to be sold or given as a present.

"The wife and the other woman live separately. He lives with them in turns – one day with one woman, and the other day with another... Many men love Yazidi girls more than their wives," Khadija told RT adding that the lawful wives would sometimes get jealous of the Yazidi sex slaves despite their superior status.

Nur Al-Khouda, a 20-year-old woman from Tripoli in Lebanon, told RT that her husband initially joined the Salafi group where he was brainwashed with the ideology of the ISIS following which he left for Syria.

"He persuaded me that there's nothing bad there and I trusted him as his wife so I arranged all the documents and I joined him in Syria," Al-Khouda said adding that the slave trade is a flourishing market in the ISIS controlled areas.

"They paid a lot of attention to women's looks. They bought makeup to sell them for $15,000, the virgins were priced at $30,000," she said adding that girls and women were a mere commodity for the terrorists. She also recalled how the terrorists decided to sell a 10-year-old girl for around $10,000.

There have been previous reports of girls as young as eight years old being sold as sex slaves by ISIS. Around 3,000 to 5,000 Yazidi women have reportedly been held captive as sex slaves by the terrorist organisation.