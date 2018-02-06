Over the past few weeks, Twinkle Khanna, who has jointly produced PadMan with KriArj Entertainment, has been talking about menstruation and menstrual health on various platforms to promote the upcoming film. But the actor-turned author is not in favour of the idea of menstrual leave.

"A lot of people think women should stay at women, so why give them an excuse to stop women from doing anything. If there is too much pain, then one can take an off just like they do for any other sickness like a stomach ache. Women should not make period a reason to take a leave," Twinkle Khanna told IANS at a promotional event of PadMan in New Delhi adding that she was a part of a show where-in a lady said she runs more when she is on her period, so that no one can tell her to sit at home because she is weak.

In the beginning of January 2018, the Menstruation Benefit Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Ninong Ering to sought and permit two days paid leave to all menstruating working women every month.

Earlier, when International Business Times India asked Shenaz Treasury about her views on the proposed bill, she told us, "It could prove to be detrimental. I think women can handle their own period. They can take sick leave if needed. I fear this will be another excuse not to employ women in the work-force."

Meanwhile, PadMan tells the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

PadMan stars Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar as Muruganantham, while Radhika Apte plays his wife. Actor Sonam Kapoor will also be seen as a social worker in the movie, helmed by director R. Balki.

About how she got the idea to make a film on the subject, the mother of two said, "I was doing some research and reading some columns on menstruation and I came across Muruganantham's story. Immediately it gripped me because this was an incredible story. There were two parts to this story. One part was menstruation where a man was doing something for his wife.

"It was also a story about innovation where a man was not limited by his educational qualifications or his lack of proficiency in English and he goes on to become an innovator. So even if we want to give a message across, we have to give it in an entertaining way. If it is not going to interest people then they will not watch the movie."

Now, she hopes that the film will bring a change the way India looks at the topic of menstruation.

"It is an entertaining film, and people will not feel uncomfortable while watching it with their families."

PadMan is slated to release on February 9.

