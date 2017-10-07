Disturbing footage of priests whipping women and schoolgirls — said to be "possessed" by evil spirits — during a bizarre ritual to free them of the "evil spirits" has surfaced online.

The ritual, which takes place every year at the Achappan Temple in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, sees thousands of women standing in a queue for hours for their turn to be whipped.

The women are made to kneel on the ground when their turn comes. Each one of them raises her hands to be ferociously lashed by the priest with a rope, leaving her in writhing in pain. Their family members stand behind and watch the bizarre ritual.

Several women are forced to take part in the ritual because their family members believe they are possessed and this ritual will cure them.

"My parents think I'm possessed because I show no interest in studies. Now my friends will laugh at me when they see the whip marks I'll get after attending a festival to cure mental disorders," Mail Online quoted a schoolgirl, who was forced to sit in the queue, as saying.

The priest said this is an age-old tradition and whipping is not a crime. "It is a belief of devotees and the practice is an ancient tradition. We cannot alter [it]."

While some schoolgirls are forced to take part, some elderly women attend the ceremony willingly. They believe the lashes cure them of mental and physical illness.

"A lash here cures all ills, physical or mental. I have been receiving lashes at the temple for past decade and I have been cured of my illness. I have immense faith in the lashing," a 60-year-old woman said.

Several girls were forced to attend because they did not attain puberty, while some girls were forced because of their irregular menstrual cycles.

Watch the videos below. [WARNING: The videos may contain disturbing content]